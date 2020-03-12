Coronavirus, Tom Hanks e la moglie positivi: “Siamo in isolamento”

La coppia si trovava in Australia per le riprese di un film sulla vita di Elvis Presley. L'attore aveva scritto sul proprio profilo social di non sentirsi molto bene, poco dopo la prova al tampone. Per lui, e la moglie, la conferma del contagio al Covid-19.

Tom Hanks e la moglie Rita Wilson sono positivi al Coronavirus. L’attore e la Wilson erano in Australia per la produzione di un film di Baz Luhrmann su Elvis Presley quando sono risultati positivi al test. Hanks e la moglie – anche lei attrice – sono le prime celebrità che hanno rivelato di essere stati colpiti dall’epidemia.

Hanks aveva poco prima scritto su Instagram che lui e sua moglie si sentivano stanchi, avevano raffreddore e dolori al corpo; la moglie aveva anche brividi e qualche linea di febbre: per questo erano stati sottoposti al tampone. Entrambi, ha concluso Hanks, rimarranno in isolamento fino a che le autorità sanitarie australiane lo riterranno opportuno. Ecco cosa, il noto attore, scriveva sul suo profilo social:

“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.

Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

We’ll keep the world posted and updated.

Take care of yourselves!

Hanx!”