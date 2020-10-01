Netflix: le serie TV e i film in uscita a ottobre

Il più importante colosso di streaming ha annunciato le prossime uscite per ottobre. Ecco la lista completa.
Netflix ha reso pubbliche tutte le uscite di ottobre 2020. Si arricchirà ancora di più il vasto assortimento di film e serie tv originali e non con cui passare i vostri pomeriggi e le vostre serate. La serie più attesa è l’uscita della terza ed ultima stagione di Suburra – La serie, che sarà disponibile sulla piattaforma a partire dal 30 ottobre. Ecco l’elenco completo con tutte le uscite.
Serie Tv originali Netflix:
- Buongiorno, Verônica (stagione 1): 1 ottobre;
- Oktoberfest: birra e sangue ( stagione 1): 1 ottobre;
- Una strega imbranata (stagione 4): 1 ottobre;
- Carmen Sandiego (stagione 3): 1 ottobre;
- Emily in Paris (stagione 1): 2 ottobre;
- The Haunting of Bly Manor (stagione 1): 9 ottobre;
- Fast & Furious: Piloti sotto copertura (stagione 2): 9 ottobre;
- Stranger (stagione 2): 11 ottobre;
- Social Distance (stagione 1): 15 ottobre;
- Star Trek: Discovery (stagione 3): 16 ottobre;
- Grand Army (stagione 1): 16 ottobre;
- La Révolution (stagione 1): 16 ottobre;
- Qualcuno deve morire (miniserie): 16 ottobre;
- Unsolved Mysteries (volume 2): 19 ottobre;
- The Alienist (stagione 2): 22 ottobre;
- You Me Her (stagione 5): 22 ottobre;
- Barbari (stagione 1): 23 ottobre;
- La regina degli scacchi (stagione 1): 23 ottobre;
- Suburra – La serie (stagione 3): 30 ottobre.
Film e documentari originali Netflix:
- Il legame: 2 ottobre;
- Apprendista papà: 2 ottobre;
- Oloture: 2 ottobre;
- Serious Men: 2 ottobre;
- Vampires vs. the Bronx: 2 ottobre;
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Buon Halloween: 2 ottobre;
- Dick Johnson è morto: 2 ottobre;
- David Attenborough: una vita sul nostro pianeta: 4 ottobre;
- American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules: 6 ottobre;
- Starbeam: Gli eroi di Halloween: 6 ottobre;
- Hubie Halloween: 7 ottobre;
- Deaf U: 9 ottobre;
- The Forty-Year-Old Version: 9 ottobre;
- Gli Octonauti e la Grande barriera corallina: 13 ottobre;
- Blackpink: Light Up The Sky: 14 ottobre;
- Guida per babysitter a caccia di mostri: 15 ottobre;
- Il processo ai Chicago 7: 16 ottobre;
- Rebecca: 21 ottobre;
- Cadaver: 22 ottobre;
- Over the Moon – Il fantastico mondo di Lunaria: 23 ottobre;
- Holidate: 28 ottobre;
- I segreti della tomba di Saqqara: 28 ottobre;
- His House: 30 ottobre.
Serie TV non originali:
- Nero a metà: 16 ottobre.
Film e documentari non originali:
- L’esorcista: 1 ottobre;
- Non è un paese per vecchi: 1 ottobre;
- Khoobsurat: 1 ottobre;
- Il collezionista di occhi 2: 1 ottobre;
- La casa degli spiriti: 1 ottobre;
- The Manchurian Candidate: 1 ottobre;
- This Is Where I Leave You: 1 ottobre;
- Capri-Revolution: 5 ottobre;
- Cattivissimo me 3: 6 ottobre;
- Cats: 10 ottobre;
- Atomica bionda: 13 ottobre;
- Da zero a dieci: 16 ottobre;
- Le conseguenze dell’amore: 16 ottobre;
- Un giorno perfetto: 16 ottobre;
- Crazy, Stupid, Love: 18 ottobre;
- Che pasticcio, Bridget Jones! : 23 ottobre;
- Bastardi senza gloria: 23 ottobre;
- Love Actually: 23 ottobre;
- Oblivion: 23 ottobre;
- Spider-Man – Un nuovo universo: 29 ottobre.