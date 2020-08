Dolce&Gabbana and the Regione Siciliana have decided to bring to some of the most beautiful Sicilian squares the docu-film, “Devotion”, to celebrate and valorise the island. Siracusa, Caltagirone, Castellammare del Golfo, Palermo and Polizzi Generosa will be the setting for the screening of the docu-film directed by Giuseppe Tornatore with unreleased music by the unforgettable Ennio Morricone that tells the story of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana’s infinite love for the beauty and culture of Sicily. August 1st: Siracusa, the historic city rich with timeless Greek ruins August 5th: Caltagirone, renowned for its unique ceramics August 8th: Castellammare del Golfo, the coastal town with breath-taking views of the sea August 12th: Palermo, the capital of Sicily notable for its mix of cultures and splendid architecture August 16th: Polizzi Generosa, the birthplace of Domenico Dolce and a deep source of inspiration for Dolce&Gabbana The screenings will be accompanied by traditional settings of Sicilian folklore and food and wine exhibitions under the supervision of the master pastry chef, Nicola Fiasconaro. #DGLovesSicily #DolceGabbana #MadeInItaly🇮🇹 #Sicilia